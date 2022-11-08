Kenya Airways Advertises Pilot Positions as Union Accuses Airline on Insincerity

Nairobi — Kenya Airways has advertised positions for pilot and captain amid pilot strike that has disrupted flights.

The National carrier is calling qualified individuals to apply for the positions, enabling it to run its operations efficiently.

"We would like to urge Kenyans and other pilots who would like to join us to please apply you will see it in both Linkedin and other areas," KQ Chief Executive Officer Allan Kilavuka said.

Pilots on Saturday downed their tools accusing the airline's management for dishonoring their plights.

Through the Kenya Airline Pilots Association (Kalpa), the lobby group also accused KQ for victimization.

Kalpa said that its officials and members have been harassed by the national carrier through sacking and intimidations.

It called on the airline to stop the victimization immediately lest it calls for an industrial strike.

Earlier today, the carrier said more than doubled its daily flights to 9-today from 4 as at midnight yesterday.