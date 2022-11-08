Kenya: UASU Blasts Machogu Over Plan to Stop Funding Public Universities

Nairobi — Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu has come under sharp criticism following his recent remarks suggesting government could stop funding public universities.

The University Academic Staff Union (UASU) termed the pronouncement as reckless during a news conference on Monday.

UASU Secretary General Constantine Wasonga said if government stops funding public universities it will give them a leeway to charge fees as they wish, a move that could disenfranchise economically disadvantaged students.

Wasonga lamented that public universities are in a serious crisis of underfunding due to insufficient capitation, making the running of university affairs nearly impossible.

He noted that current fees for government-sponsored students stand at Sh16,000 per semester, way below market rates.

"If public universities are given free will to charge fees at a market rate this will be very expensive. This means university education will only be accessed by the rich and we will not allow that," Wasonga stated.

Wasonga also faulted CS Machogu for suggesting that public universities should be innovative so as to raise the much needed revenues required to run the institutions.

He said that public universities are government entities and the sole responsibility of funding and running them lies with the government.

"Why is it that only public universities are being asked to be innovative and not other government departments? By definition a public university means it's public and it's government sponsored," he stated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In addition Wasonga said the University community is worried by CS Machogu's pronouncements just days after he assumed the role, saying it contradicts the charter signed by President William Ruto and the university community during campaigns ahead of the 2022 General Election.

He said that in the charter, President Ruto did not propose to end university funding, but committed to increase research funding.

"Does the CS know these pledges to Universities by his appointing authority. The CS is confirming our worries that he is not fit for this position," he added.

Over the past few years public universities have been lamenting over financial crisis orchestrated by exponential growth in the number of students which has put a strain on facilities and human resource in the universities.

This has also been blamed on failure by government to provide sufficient and adequate funds through capitation, forcing universities to secure and offer services on credit.

The union said almost all public universities have had to run budget deficits on account of debts to their suppliers and service providers.

"The financial situation of universities has now reached a crisis level and unless it is addressed immediately, there is risk of imminent collapse of higher education," the Union stated.