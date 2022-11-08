Kenya: Tea Prices Rise Slightly Amid Increase in Volumes Traded

7 November 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Susan Nyawira

Nairobi — Tea prices at the weekly Mombasa auction rose slightly this week amid an increase in the volumes traded.

At this week's auction, a kilo averaged USD2.46(Sh299.14) up from USD2.42(Sh294.27) last week.

The prices have remained above the minimum reserve price of $2.43(Sh295.49) for the past month signaling better returns for tea farmers.

The improved prices saw the total volumes traded at the auction increase by 447,638 kilos compared to the previous week.

"There was good demand but at irregular levels with prices following quality for the 197,500 packages (13,241,949.00 kilos) available for sale. 139, 740 packages (9,340,838 Kilos) were sold with 29.25 per cent of packages remaining unsold," said East African Tea Trade Association (EATTA) managing director Edward Mudibo.

In the week, Pakistan Packers, Bazaar, and Afghanistan showed strong support with more interest from Egyptian Packers, Yemen, other Middle Eastern countries, Kazakhstan and other CIS states.

Sudan and UK lent useful but selective interest while Iran was more active.

Mudibo noted that Russia maintained inquiry with local packers active on account of price, Somalia maintained activity at the lower end of the market.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.