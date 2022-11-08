Kenya: Ethiopian Govt, Tigray Officials in Nairobi to Discuss Disarmament Process

7 November 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Amos Makokha

Nairobi — Ethiopian Government officials and Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) officials are meeting in Nairobi to discuss the disarmament of TPLF forces in accordance with the peace agreement signed in South Africa.

Former Nigerian President Olu-segun Oba-sanjo and the African Union mediator lauded the top military leaders of the two sides for agreeing to meet.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta said he convinced a permanent resolution will be achieved in a peaceful way.

According to Article 6 of the Pretoria Peace Deal, the parties agree to organize a meeting of senior commanders within 5 days from the signing of the peace agreement to discuss and work out detailed modalities for disarmament for the TPLF combatants, taking into account the security situation on the ground.

