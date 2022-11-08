Rwanda: Kagame Condoles With Tanzania Over Plane Crash Victims

President Paul Kagame has expressed his condolences to the people of Tanzania and his counterpart Samia Suluhu Hassan after 19 people died in a plane crash on Sunday, November 6.

"Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of all the victims," he said via his Twitter handle on November 7.

At least 19 lives, including a Rwandan woman, were claimed during the incident said to have been caused by bad weather, according to reports.

This happened when Precision Air flight with dozens of passengers aboard plunged into Lake Victoria, about 100 meters from the airport.

The flight, including 39 passengers and four crew members, had taken off from Tanzania's commercial capital of Dar es Salaam and was headed to the town of Bukoba.

Reports say that at least 24 people were rescued.

Empathy messages continued to pour in for Tanzania, including the President herself and the African Union Commission chair, Moussa Faki Mahamat, among others.

Precision Air, which is partly owned by Kenya Airways, was founded in 1993 and operates domestic and regional flights as well as private charters to popular tourist destinations such as the Serengeti National Park and Zanzibar.