Rwanda: Coach Didn't Want Me - Kagere Opens Up on Simba Exit

2 November 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Rwandan international Meddie Kagere has finally hinted on why he left Simba SC in June 2022, for Tanzania's Singida Big Stars.

Kagere, 36, had been the best attacker for the Lions since 2018 but was forced out by Serbian coach Sven Zoran.

"Many didn't understand why I left Simba, even though they saw me in the preseason in Egypt. They knew that I was in the team for another season. The coach didn't want me," Kagere told Mwananchi.

"What I was aware of is that I had to be on top. I always did that when I was at Simba. There were challenges I went through and when Zoran arrived, he also wanted to bring his players."

"He said he wanted two attackers, two midfielders and a defender. I asked myself how is it possible for the team to have four foreign attackers? I deduced he is telling me to find another team," the player said.

"The leaders of the club wanted me to stay, but the position of the coach was the same. I thought it was my time to leave."

The veteran striker also said that he got a deal in Saudi Arabia but decided to stay in Tanzania and sign for Singida Big Stars.

"I observed that Saudi Arabia is far from home. Their offer was not good. Someone who is in Dar es Salaam is more comfortable, so why should I go to get credit that I am in Arabia and then I get paid a pittance?"

"Before joining Singida I thought of going back to Rwanda to calm down a bit. But I told myself that I still have the ability to play abroad. Singida gave me what I wanted and I joined them."

Kagere is now warming himself into the Singida Big Stars team as he didn't have preseason with them.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.