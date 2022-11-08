Sudan Doctors - 74 Injured During Thursday's Anti-Junta Demos

Khartoum / Omdurman — The Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors (CCSD) announced yesterday that 74 people were injured during Thursday's demonstrations, including three people wounded by live bullets, and one case of a protester being ran over by a junta vehicle.

In a report made by the CCSD, it stated that 11 people suffered tear gas related head injuries, two of which reportedly sustained skull fractures.

According to the committee, 53 people were injured in Khartoum, 17 in Omdurman, and four in the East Nile region.

Detainees

Sudan's Emergency Lawyers stated that eight detainees, six of them being minors, are in the process of being released following their participation in Thursday's demonstrations in Omdurman.

According to the detainees, they reported that they were tortured and beat with sticks, in addition to having all their personal belongings stolen.

The lawyers stated that the six underage detainees would be handed over to their parents, whilst the other two would have to be released under the ordinary due process.