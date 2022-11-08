Sudan: Blue Nile Wali Orders Schools to Return Amid Mass Displacement

6 November 2022
Dabanga (Amsterdam)

ED Damazin / El Roseires — The Blue Nile Wali (governor), Ahmed El Omda Badi, directed the Ministry of Education in a meeting yesterday to facilitate the return to schools, in spite of the recent renewed inter-communal clashes which triggered mass displacement and humanitarian emergencies in the region.

Minister of Education for the Blue Nile region, Ishraqa Ahmed Khamis, reportedly highlighted a number of difficulties concerning the resumption of school studies.

Kahmis stated that large numbers of displaced people were still occupying school buildings as accommodation in Ed Damazin and El Roseires.

According to the region's security committee, displaced people living in schools in Ed Damazin have refused to return to their original dwellings in the El Qassem locality of Blue Nile.

Displaced people stated that they would not return until a military garrison was established in El Qassem, and adequate security measure were introduced.

