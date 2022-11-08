Tanzania: Azam Scraps Entry Fee to Fans On All Home Games

AZAM has scrapped off all entry fee to its fans on home matches on what it described the plan would build a strong bond between the two parties and improve their upcoming premier league fixtures.

The club's Acting Media Officer Hasheem Ibwe insists that the new system is set to begin on Wednesday when they host Dodoma Jiji at Azam Complex in Dar es Salaam.

"The good news to our fans is that from now, all league matches to be hosted by Azam at our turf will be free of charge to those on Azam jerseys.

"This is a deliberate move aimed at boosting the bond between the club and fans as we aim to bring a strong atmosphere to them whenever we play at home," Ibwe says.

Additionally, he highlights that players are aware about the importance of doing well in their next two league matches saying both are tough.

"The squad under the mentorship of caretaker coach Kali Ongala and his right hand man Aggrey Moris fully understand that each game that comes on our way is very difficult hence working hard is the only remedy to excel," he remarks.

Again, he discloses that procedures to get a new Head Coach are unfolding well while acknowledging the good works done by Ongala and Moris at the helm of the club.

The Chamazi giants are searching for a third back to back league victory after unleashing a slim 1-0 win over Ihefu at their backyard in their previous encounter with venom striker Prince Dube making the difference on the day.

A win today will see Azam reaching 20 points from ten matches, equaling the current leaders Young Africans who have 20 points after eight outings.

For Dodoma Jiji who recently parted company with coach Masoud Djuma, they are still finding it hard to withstand the marathon as from nine games, they have just won one game, recording three draws and succumbing to five defeats to grab 9 points.