Tanzania: Plane Crash - State Takes Swift Measures

THE government has assured that air transport sector in the country was safe, while also announcing that it will shoulder and foot funeral and burial costs of 19 people, who died in the Precision Air flight accident in Kagera Region on Sunday.

Taking the stance in the region on Monday, while expressing deep condolence to the families, relatives and friends of the accident victims, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa further clarified that the number of survivors was 24 and not 26 as previously reported.

In line with this, he directed Regional Commissioners in respective areas, where the bodies will be transported for burial to effectively make all the necessary arrangements.

He added: "The bodies should be handed over to their families, relatives and for those, who will be travelling outside Kagera, I wish you well in the journeys to lay your loved ones rest in peace."

Detailing, Premier Majaliwa assured Tanzanians that air transport was safe reiterating the government resolve to strengthen the sector through modern equipment and regular training on staff under the ministry responsible.

He also said Disaster Committees at regional and district levels would be enhanced to enable them to cope with disasters.

Elaborating, he said a probe team formed by the government would make analysis and give a technical report on what happened during the ill-fated accident. The technical team would comprise experts from different ministers.

Clarifying the confusion of numbers related to the people who were rescued, the Premier noted that reports showed they were 24- that is composed of 22 passengers and two flight attendants.

On the other hand, the 19 people who died included 17 passengers and two pilots, calling upon the public to continue to stay calm as the probe team of experts from the various ministries and government institutions continue to investigate the accident.

Mr Majaliwa also directed the Permanent Secretary (Disaster Preparedness) in his office to facilitate the training of the group of fishermen, who took part in the rescue operation for future mission.

Due to the huge role carried out in the rescue operation, the PM applauded the efforts of Kagera, Geita and Mwanza Regional Commissioners, Security organs, scouts, various government institutions, Red Cross and the private sector in the task.

The list also include Kagera Sugar, Songoro Marine, rescuers, Sadru Garage in Kagera, Geita Gold Mine, a Chinese company constructing a road at Misenyi and all other stakeholders that offered material and other support during the entire time.

In his address, Kagera Regional Commissioner, Mr Albert Chalamila said that the plane had 43 people on board, including 39 passengers, two flight attendants, a pilot and co-pilot.

According to him, previous reports of 26 people included two people from the rescue, one of which was a courageous young man, who injured himself by braving the waters to open the door of the aircraft. The other, according the RC, was an airport attendant, who collapsed due to shock.

The RC requested the Prime Minister to fund the fishermen who took part in the rescue operation to acquire necessary training in the area for any future eventuality.

In a related development, he extended appreciation to President Samia Suluhu Hassan and Vice-President Dr Philip Mpango, who have been source of great comfort throughout the entire rescue operation.

In a very special way, the RC applauded the efforts of the fishermen and residents of Kagera, who effectively took part in the entire rescue mission, making it possible to save the lives of 24 people who were onboard.

On his part, the Defence and National Service Minister, Mr Innocent Bashungwa, acknowledged all recommendations presented by members of the public to improve and strengthen disaster preparedness mechanisms, pledging to work on every detail.

"This accident has reminded us of the crucial roles of the private sector in teaming up to rescue the situation. We are going to prepare a database of all the equipment and their geographical setting... increase of the budget is another important factor," he added.

Home Affairs Minister, Eng Hamad Masauni, extended condolence to the families of the deceased and wished quick recovery for those admitted in hospital.

He expressed the government's commitment to ensure the country possesses state of the art preparedness rescue equipment in dealing with various tragedies in the future.

"In the present financial year, the ministry has witnessed a major budgetary scale of equipment and training to strengthen operations of the Fire and Rescue Force.

The Minister for Works and Transport, Prof Makame Mbarawa, indicated that initial weather report at Bukoba Airport at around 8 a.m. was relatively good before it rapidly changed at 8.20 a.m. when the Precision Air plane was about to land.

"Heavy down pour, strong wind and down drafts was experienced as the pilot was trying to land the aircraft," he indicated.

Prof Mbarawa noted that a team of experts were deployed to the accident scene, since Sunday to probe the accident, citing that globally, all airplane crashes undergo specific indicative investigation procedures.

He requested Tanzanians to remain calm as experts carry out the investigation, pointing out that the process of moving the plane was in its final stages.

Prof Mbarawa also said that the airport was ready to receive small aircrafts, indicating that by the evening yesterday, ATCL flight Bombardier Q400 was in a position to land there.

"I would like to assure Tanzanians that air transport is the safest means of transportation across the world, let us continue to opt for the means. What has occurred is an accident like any other and we pledge to prevent similar occurrences in the future," he noted.

He, however, indicated that through ATCL arrangements passengers who were resuming their trips would still be transported.

Tanzania has the safest airspace in the region, if the state-of-the-art radars installed at the country's major airports is anything to go by.