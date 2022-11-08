Tanzania: 1.3bn/ - Water Project Brings Relief to Villagers

7 November 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Anne Robi

RESIDENTS of Namigati and Mitumbati villages in Nanyumbu District, Mtwara Region have breathed a sigh of relief as the government completed construction of a 1.3bn/- water supply project to serve the villages.

Speaking to the journalists over the weekend, the residents said the project is helping them have access to water points close to their homes.

"We are really happy! Since the beginning of this project, it has enabled us to have access to the precious liquid close to our homes, making our lives easier," said Ms Sara Abbas, a resident of Mitumba village.

She said the residents were forced to trek long distances to fetch water in various areas, a move that caused many of them to fail to engage in other productive activities.

"Our women and children used to walk an average of six kilometres to fetch water, some would wake up in the morning, go out in search of water and come back the following day," said Ashifa Hamis, a resident of Namigati Village.

Nanyumbu Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASA) District Manager, Eng Rodgers Lyatuu said the project implemented in the 2021/22 financial year, has significantly helped in supplying water to some 3285 residents in Namigati and Mitumbati villages.

"We thank the government for providing the money enabling us to build a water tank alongside other water infrastructures to supply clean and safe water to the residents," he said.

