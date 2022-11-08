Djibouti: Somali PM Hamza Abdi Barre Travels to Djibouti

8 November 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

A delegation headed by Somali prime minister Hamza Abdi Barre jetted off to Djibouti on Tuesday, the 3rd overseas trip since he assumed office in June.

The PM left the country for the nighbouring Horn of Africa nation on a state visit of his Djiboutian counterpart Abdoulkader Kamil Mohamed.

During his stay, the PM will discuss with Djboutina officials the bilateral relations, the war on Al-Shabaab, and other issues of mutual interest, according to the PM's office.

The Somali PM previously visited Tunisia and Ethiopia, where he attended the TICAD summit and the Tana River forum held in Bahar Dar city within the Amhara region.

