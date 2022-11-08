Tanzania: Govt Moves to Re-Enforce Disaster Legislation

8 November 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

THE government plans to re-enforce the country's disaster management legislation as part of arriving at new directions on how to deal and curb various disasters occurring in the country, Chief Government Spokesperson, Gerson Msigwa said on Tuesday.

He made the statement when addressing journalists earlier on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 saying that the move will strengthen the country's ability to deal with disasters.

"Now we will be bound by the law, we have a new law to manage disasters that will tell us what we have to do... we will buy equipment and send them to various places to support rescue missions. We will also train more experts and members of the society on the best ways to deal with disasters," he said

Mr Msigwa said it is Tanzania's culture to render aid in any disastrous situation.

