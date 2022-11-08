Malawi: Escaping Poverty in Malawi Requires Improved Agricultural Productivity, Climate Resilience, and Structural Transformation

8 November 2022
World Bank (Washington, DC)
press release

Lilongwe — The new World Bank Poverty Assessment Report finds that just over half the Malawian population (50.7%) are poor, almost no different from a decade ago. High population growth, low levels of average per capita GDP growth (1.5%) and reliance on low-productivity, rain-fed small-holder agriculture are the core drivers of stagnant poverty levels.

Nevertheless, poverty levels have decreased significantly in rural areas in the northern and southern regions of the country. People who escaped poverty included those who moved from agriculture into ganyu (short term labor), household businesses, and salaried employment, and those that improved their levels of education. At the same time, agriculture declined as the main source of household income from 70 percent to below 50 percent, while ganyu increased from 18 percent to 37 percent.

Climate shocks drove many people into poverty. For every three Malawians that moved out of poverty be-tween 2010 and 2019, four fell back in due to the impact of weather shocks. In addition, women face disproportionate constraints in accessing in-puts and resources. Women's agricultural productivity is lower than men's, mainly due to differences in access to inputs, land, and finance.

"This report is a call to action: Malawi's poverty remains stubbornly high. Climate shocks, high fertility, and low growth are key factors. While we see a significant shift out of agriculture over the last decade, constraints to starting household business are high, and the informal sector has not delivered on income generation," says Hugh Riddell, World Bank Country Manager for Malawi.

In order to overcome these challenges, the report recommends a stronger focus on enhancing agricultural productivity and improving non-farm employment options. The latter requires redoubling efforts to support private sector-led investment and job creation, including in growing urban areas. The report also stresses the importance of improving school completion rates, particularly for girls, and redirecting existing social programs to target households that are exposed to climate shocks.

Read the original article on World Bank.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 World Bank. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.