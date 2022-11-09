Rwanda: Experts Weigh in on Viability of 5G Network in Rwanda

Experts in the technology sector have expressed confidence in the feasibility of rolling out 5th Generation mobile technology, however, indicate that some factors need to be put into consideration.

Recently, the government released a new broadband policy that will, among others, facilitate the adoption of the 5G network in driving a digital economy.

Figures from the State of Connectivity in Sub-Saharan Africa indicate that there is 83 per cent coverage of 3G, 58 per cent of 4G, and one per cent of 5G.

When it comes to Rwanda, Pacifique Ubukombe, a tech expert based in Rwanda, said since it is proven that 4G has deeper penetration in the country than 3G, it means that there is practicality of 5G as well.

"There is a huge connectivity difference that comes with 5G. We don't have to be among people who play catch-up games with the rest of the world. Rwandan companies in technology can be the first to embrace this shift," he added.

However, Ubukombe noted that accessing high-tech devices that can connect to 5G remains expensive compared to a layman's cost of living.

Marlène Ange Umuhoza, the Business Developer at Megabit, said that everyone wishes to have a fast internet connection, however, the government should consider affordability issues before rolling it out.

"5G technology would be nice for big companies that have huge data to transfer and can afford its cost. They should also first know how many individuals are even using 4G to determine the market share of the next technology."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Pacifique Ubukombe (left) and Johnny Kayihura, co-founder and CEO of Axiom Networks. Photos: Courtesy.

5G can provide speeds of 100 megabits per second (Mbps) - used to show how fast a network or internet connection is - in urban and suburban areas and up to 10 Gigabits per second (Gbps) in hotspot applications.

Johnny Kayihura, co-founder and CEO of Axiom Networks in Rwanda, noted that the backbone infrastructure for 5G adoption is already there, yet, spectrum availability still needs to be worked on.

Spectrum means the invisible radio frequencies that wireless signals travel over to facilitate calls and internet navigation.

Commenting on the launch of the policy, the Minister of ICT and Innovation, Paula Ingabire, said it will enable liberalization of the telecommunication market and spectrum, and allow operators to make accelerated investments in creating a roadmap to enter 5G space.

The latest Mobile Connectivity Index by Global Systems Mobile Telecommunications Association shows that Rwanda has 61.5 per cent internet infrastructure, 30.3 per cent affordability, and 42.1 consumer readiness.