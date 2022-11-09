Kenya: Ombudsman Calls for Alternative Dispute Resolution of KQ Pilots Strike

Nairobi — The Commission on Administrative Justice is calling on the Kenya Airways Management and the Kenya Airline Pilots Association to use alternative avenues to resolve the ongoing dispute, that affected the operations of the national carrier.

The commission Chairperson Florence Kajuju regretted that the impasse has caused the suspension of air travel from Saturday.

She observed that the 4-day industrial action has had serious negative implications, not only for the airline but for the economy.

In a letter copied to Cabinet Secretaries in the Ministries of Transport and that of Labour, Ka-juju expressed concern that KQ is posting heavy losses, since the pilots' industrial action started on top of the fact that the goodwill of the national carrier is rapidly decreasing its sustainability risk.

According to Kajuju, the two sides ought to agree on an alternative way to resolve the dispute even as she expressed willingness by the commission to bring KQ and the pilots association to the negotiation table with a view to ending the dispute.