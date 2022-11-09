Kenya: Resila Atieno Onyango Appointed New Police Spokesperson

8 November 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Resila Atieno Onyango has been appointed as the new National Police Service (NPS) spokesperson.

She takes over from Bruno Shioso who has been promoted and named as the National Police Service Training Campus commandant in Kiganjo.

Shioso will be replacing Japheth Koome who is the incoming Inspector General of Police and is set to be vetted on Tuesday.

Deputy commandant at the college Philip Ndolo was recalled to the police headquarters in the changes announced by acting IGP Noor Gabow.

Central Regional Police Commander (RPC) Manase Musyoka was moved to Nairobi region in the same capacity.

Musyoka replaced James Mugera who retired after attaining mandatory retirement age.

The new Central RPC will be Lydia Ligami while Paul Langat was posted to Western as the RPC to replace Peris Muthoni who retired from the service.

Gabow also named Cathrene Mugwe as the staff officer training at police headquarters.

He termed the changes normal aimed at boosting operations in the affected areas.

Officials said more changes are expected from next month once Koome takes over as the IGP.

More changes are also expected at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations where the DCI Mohamed Amin is still reorganizing the agency.

