Kenyatta University Employees Face October Pay Delay on Funding Shortage

Nairobi — Kenyatta University employees are yet to receive their October salaries as the institution is yet to get capitation fund from the Ministry of Education.

In an internal memo, the Office of the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Registrar) urged employees to be patient.

"As you may be aware, the University relies heavily on monthly recurrent grants from the Ministry of Education to pay salaries and wages," Deputy Vice Chancellor (Registrar) Paul Okemo said to employees.

"We wish to confirm that we are yet to receive the October 2022 capitation to enable us pay the October salaries," he said.

Student capitation funds help universities run their day-to-day activities, including salaries and utility payments, representing about 30 per cent of the source of income.

In the model, the state caters 80 per cent of the unit cost while students and schools cover the remaining 20 per cent.

In the year ended June 2022, the number of government-sponsored students enrolling rose to 356, 188 from 324,182.

KU is one of Kenya's biggest public universities, attracting thousands of students annually.

With campuses across the country, it offers numerous Diplomas, Undergraduate, Masters and Doctoral programmes.

Its huge student population is represented by an army of employees working in different departments.

"In light of the above, we request all the staff members to be patient as the University Management will release the October 2022 salaries immediately upon receipt of the capitation."