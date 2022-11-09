Kenya: Police IG Nominee Koome Estimates His Assets at Sh89.9 Million, Loans Total Sh1.1 Million

Nairobi — National Police Service Inspector General Nominee Japheth Koome has placed his net worth at Sh89.9 million in revelations made during his vetting on Tuesday.

Koome who has served in the National Police Service for 31 years having joined as a constable mentioned that his loans total to Sh1.1 million.

"I have capital share of 57,000 in police sacco. I have vehicles, two tractors because farming is my hobby. In terms of land, I have 37 acres in my rural area," he told a Joint Parliamentary Committee vetting him.

Koome was appearing before the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Administration and Internal Affairs and the Senate Standing Committee on National Security, Defense, and Foreign Relations.

He told the joint committee co-chaired by Narok West MP Gabriel Togoyo and Baringo Senator William Cheptumo that his anticipated income emanates from dairy farming and farming.

"Out of farming produce, I generate Sh9 million annually," Koome stated.