Kenya: Police to Reward Public for Exposing Corrupt Officers - Koome

8 November 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — The nominee for Inspector General Japheth Koome says during his tenure, there will be a reward for member of the public who expose corrupt officers.

Appearing before the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Administration and Internal Affairs and the Senate Standing Committee on National Security, Defense, and Foreign Relations, Koome stated that this will curb rampant corruption especially being witnessed on the roads.

He further stated that the initiative will further be extended to police stations.

Koome has served in the National Police Service for 31 years having joined as a constable.

