Kenya: FKE Urges Parties to Use Alternative Dispute Resolution in Resolving KQ Strike

Nairobi — The Federation of Kenya Employers (FKE) has urged parties to use alternative dispute resolution mechanisms, so as to urgently resolve the ongoing strike by Kenya Airline Pilots Association (KALPA).

The pilots commenced their strike on Saturday 5th November, and the industrial action paralyzed operations at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and also caused great inconvenience to travelers.

The Federation through a statement released on Tuesday morning observed that the 4-day industrial action has had serious negative implications, not only for the airline but for the economy.

FKE's CEO Jacquline Mugo noted that industrial action should be the last resort after exhaustion of all dispute resolution mechanisms including mediation.

"KQ operates in the essential service sector and the continued disruption of services will definitely have a ripple effect on the entire economy and reverse the gains made by the airline in recovery from the heavy losses made during the pandemic. The strike continues to inflict a huge financial blow with each passing day," reads part of the statement.

The strike is also reported to have caused huge losses to farmers whose perishable goods including flowers and fruits are due for export.

"I urge KALPA to be understanding, accommodative and open to engagement and put efforts towards unlocking this stalemate. No one wins in this situation," she added.

FKE's statement came even as the Kenya Airways and KALPA appeared to court for a hearing of contempt of court, after the pilots defied a court order to resume operations.

Lady justice Anna Ngibuini of the Employment and Labour relations directed the parties to talk and have an agreement by Tuesday 2.30 P.M , after holding an in camera meeting with the two parties at her office.