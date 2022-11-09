Kenya: UDA Disowns Bid By Fafi Lawmaker to Repeal Presidential Term Limits

Nairobi — Senior officials of President William Ruto's United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party have denied backing a plan to repeal presidential term limits.

UDA Chairperson Johnston Muthama, while reacting to news reports on Tuesday, said the party had not discussed the matter and that the proposal by one of its member was not supported by the party.

Sentiments to lift the two-term limit were voiced by Fafii MP Yakub Salah (UDA) who claimed that a group of UDA MPs were working on a legislative proposal to remove the two-term limit and replace it with an age limit of 75.

I enacted, the age limit provision could potentially allow Ruto, 55, to govern for four five-year terms and block his chief opponent Raila Odinga who is 77.

Muthama, in a tweet, however termed the sentiments as the personal opinion of the first-time legislator.

Senate Majority Whip Boni Khalwale also denied the plan saying the ruling party respects the constitutional provision that protects certain clauses against amendment by Parliament.

The Constitution of Kenya 2010 bars parliament from amending certain clauses including those touching on the boundaries and Bill of Rights.

Outspoken blogger Denis Itumbi who is allied to President Ruto termed the proposal by Fafi lawmaker as outright "stupid" saying it does not enjoy the blessings of the President.

In a rejoinder to Itumbi's tweet lawyer Ahmednassir Abdullahi termed the claims as "baseless gossip".

Human rights defender Boniface Mwangi warned President Ruto against backing the plan terming it as a poisoned chalice that will hamper his reelection.

Lawyer Miguna Miguna who recently returned from exile backed Mwangi's sentiments saying Kenyans will reject such a proposal if brought to them in a referendum.

If implemented the plan will allow President Ruto to run for 4 terms while blocking out ODM Leader Raila Odinga who has already clocked 75.