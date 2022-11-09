Kenya: Carrefour to Open First CBD Store By December

Nairobi — Retail chain Carrefour will open its first Central Business District Branch (CBD) branch in Nairobi, seeking to compete with already established brands such as Naivas and Quickmart.

The Majid Al Futtaim, the owner of Carrefour's franchise in Kenya, said that the new store will be opened by December 2022.

It seeks to grab the lucrative CBD market, allowing the firm to grow its networks as well as market base.

"Additionally, plans are underway to open one more supermarket by the end of the year in Nairobi CBD," the store said in a statement.

CBD store will push the company's total stores to 19-countrywide, after opening an outlet in Kilimani and Valley Arcade branches in mid-2022.

Currently, Nairobi is home to 14 Carrefour supermarkets and hypermarkets spread across the city's malls.

They include the Hub, the Village Market, Galleria Shopping Mall, the Sarit Centre, the Junction Mall, Thika Road Mall, Two Rivers Mall and Southfields Mall.

Other are located in United Mall and Mega Plaza in Kisumu and City Mall and Center Point Mall in Nyali and Diani respectively.

Ahead of Christmas, it announced a 50 per cent discount on a wide variety of products such as electronics, cleaning and household products, clothing, outdoor, among others, until November 30.

"Every year, our customers enjoy unbeatable discounts on their favourite items and this year is no exception," Majid Al Futtaim East Africa Regional Director Franck Moreau.

"And, our commitment to them remains unchanged: to offer the highest quality at the lowest possible price in our stores," he added.