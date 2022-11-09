Kenya: Former MCA Jailed for 4 Years for Forging KCSE Certificate

Nairobi — The immediate former Member of County Assembly (MCA) for Kiamwangi ward, Gatundu South in Kiambu has been jailed for four years or a Sh500,000 fine, for forging a Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) certificate.

The Milimani Anti-Corruption court heard that the Ethic and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) received a report that the former MCA Robert Kibe used a forged KCSE certificate to enrol for a Diploma course at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology(JKIA).

According to the report, Kibe purported to possess KCSE certificate number KCSE625123 with index No.11235102/008 for an examination conducted in Nov/Dec 1997 where he allegedly got C+ at Murera Secondary School.

"The Commission undertook investigations and established that the suspect had forged the KCSE certificate. KNEC confirmed that the said person did not sit for KCSE in 1997 as he had pretended and that the school code he had indicated didn't exist during the 1997 KCSE examinations," A statement from EACC said.

The former MCA was charged with five counts including deceiving EACC, providing false information to EACC, making a false document, uttering a false document and making a false statutory declaration contrary to the law.

He was charged on March 1st 2017 in Nairobi County.