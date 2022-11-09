Kenya: Labour Court Orders KQ Pilots Back to Work Tomorrow Morning

Nairobi — The Employment and Labour Relation Court has ordered Kenya Airways (KQ) pilots to resume duties from 6:00am tomorrow.

The court said it will give further direction.

Judge Ann Mwaure directed KQ management not to take any displinary action against the striking pilots awaiting the outcome of the case.

Mwaure directed pilots' association through their lawyers to file responses to the application that gave rise to an order staying the notice to commence strike actions.

The matter shall be mentioned on November 2nd 2022 to confirm compliance.