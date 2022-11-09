Tanzania: Zanzibari's Urged to Stop Misconception About Tourism Jobs

Zanzibar — AS the Zanzibar government takes different measures to promote tourism with the aim of jobs creation and as a source of income for individuals and the government, some parents are still reluctant to allow their children to study and work in the tourism industry.

This was revealed by some youths studying at the Zanzibar Centre of Excellence and Tourism (ZCET) in Michamvi coastal village, Unguja South, where many young people are being trained to work in the booming industry.

The youths explained that some of parents remain reluctant to allow them study different professions in the tourism industry, as they still hold the perception that serving in hotels is against Zanzibar culture and Islamic religion and it encourages indecent dressing.

Speaking to journalists and staff of the centre, the students appealed to parents to change the way they view tourism-related jobs and allow youth to study and work in the lucrative industry.

Mr Iddi Haji Duni from Bwejuu, who is a student, said "It is high time our parents support us to study tourism because it still has many job opportunities that can liberate us economically. We can work in hotels and other jobs in the tourism industry without affecting our culture and religion."

Mr Duni said that they have great expectations that when they finish the course, they will be able to be self-employed or be employed because the industry is booming and the centre for excellence is equipping them with professional skills through theory and practice.

Ms Asma Omar Rashid, a student who completed diploma in agricultural studies, but after remaining idle for some time without job, she decided to join the centre, said she sees the light at the end of the tunnel.

"My parents were reluctant because of misconception. I am glad that they did not force me to abandon tourism studies and now I am confident that after this training I will secure a job," she said.

She said that the training is helping her to learn many things, including food recipes.

"If you learn, you get the skills to cook various foods, meeting the international standards, so there is a possibility of self-employment by opening your own restaurant and employ others," she said.

ZCET was established this year with the close collaboration of TRY (Talent, Results and You) with the purpose to create opportunities for under-privileged youths in hospitality and tourism, and, to contribute to the Isles' tourism development through implementing culture of service in the sector. The centre delivers internationally accredited programmes, blended with Zanzibari culture. Ends