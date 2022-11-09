Tanzania: New Health Facility Brings Relief to Villagers

Sumbawanga — RESIDENTS of Nambogo village in Sumbawanga Municipality, Rukwa Region could now heave a sigh of relief as they will no longer need to travel to access health services.

This followed the completion of a new dispensary whose construction started 22 years ago after the government injected 50m/- to complete the project.

The construction of the project was initiated by citizens of Nambogo village in 2000 through self-reliance spirit.

More than 4,000 citizens from Nambogo village will benefit from the completion of the health facility.

Dwellers from the precinct are grateful to the sixth phase government under President Samia Suluhu Hassan for financing the project, which has guaranteed them healthcare services closer to where they live.

The Rukwa Regional Commissioner Ms Queen Sendiga officially launched the newly built health facility at the weekend.

On behalf of the villagers, elderly Lameli Mbalamwezi expressed his joy following the completion of the project.

"The health facility will be of great help especially to expectant mothers, who in most cases were forced to make long trek to access healthcare services," explained Mzee Mbalamwezi

Sumbawanga Municipal Council Mayor, Mr Justine Malisawa said that the construction of the health facility was a big boost to citizens from the precincts, who will not need to make a long trek to access health services.

Giving breakdown of the fund that facilitated the construction of the facility Milanzi Ward Executive (WEO) Mr Leonard Nyami said the contribution of wananchi through self-reliance spirit stood at 14.3m/-, constituency fund was 4m/- government injected 50m/-, while the municipality contributed 25m/- from its internal revenue collection.

"Initially the project was estimated to cost over 130m/- but through the force account method the project cost stood at 87.6m/-," he noted the WEO.

Addressing a public meeting RC Ms Sendiga lauded citizens from Ilanga village for initiating the construction of a health facility more than two decades ago.

She further said that the construction of the health facility will provide health services to hundreds of people at Nambogo village and nearby areas.