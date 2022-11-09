Tanzania: Govt Allocates 10.4bn/ - to Support TICD Operations

Dodoma — THE government through the Ministry of Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups has allocated about 10.4bn/- to support operations of Tengeru Institute of Community Development (TICD).

The money will be spent in building the capacity of citizens through the use of effectively participatory approaches and other programmes.

This is in line with the sixth phase government's efforts to implement its ambitious plans of bringing development at individual and national level, through institutions responsible for helping wananchi and the nation to achieve development goals.

The fund will enable the TICD to efficiently build the citizens' thinking and evaluation capacity as well as engage them in different socio-economic and development innovations. The citizens will also benefit from social and technical training offered by TICD.

Speaking in Dodoma when outlining key priorities of his institution for this financial year, Head of Tengeru Institute of Community Development, Dr Bakari George said that they are appreciating what the sixth phase government has done and they will now implement their mission efficiently.

"We were facing some challenges in implementing our responsibilities and accomplishing our mission but now through the money that we have received from the government we will solve the challenges and perform more efficiently," he said.

Dr George explained that the Institute was facing challenges such as lack of staff, inadequate infrastructures, IT equipment for hostels and public halls and furniture such as beds, mattress, tables and chairs.

TICD offers different long and short academic programmes, consultancy, research, wealth production projects and engagement in sports competitions.

Dr George mentioned some of the academic programmes offered at TICD as Community Development, Gender and Community Development, Project Management for Community Development, which are offered in certificate and basic certificate levels.

"We also offer diploma and degree courses, Masters in Community Development and Masters in Project Planning, monitoring and evaluation," he added.

The Institute also uses different centers to research and publish women issues to ensure that the group receives correct information easily so that they can use them to identify, plan and engage development activities according to the community priorities.