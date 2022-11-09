Angola: World Bank Director Praises Angolan Policies

Luanda — The Executive Director of the World Bank for the World Food Programme (WFP) Ute Klamert Tuesday considered the economic, social and political growth achieved in Angola in recent years as positive.

Speaking to the press, at the end of a meeting with the Vice-President of the Republic, Esperança Costa, on the sidelines of COP27, Ute Klamert said she was pleased with the growth registered, despite the adverse situations in the world market.

In addition to the remarkable growth, the World Bank's Executive Director for WFP also highlighted the need to preserve peace and stability in institutions capable of guaranteeing progress as a whole.

At the meeting, the two entities also addressed aspects related to financing for the social sector, in particular the School Meal Programme, as well as support for the reintegration of vulnerable families.

Ute Klamert also highlighted the importance and need to invest in the education sector, in order to contribute to the environmental awareness of new and future generations, considering the consequences of climate change.

According to Ute Klamert, the World Bank will continue to support the Angolan Executive in matters relating to projects aimed, above all, at improving education, bringing, for now, the pioneering concept of an ecological school.