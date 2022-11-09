Angola and Portugal Analyse Cooperation

8 November 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola and Portugal reviewed Tuesday the status of bilateral cooperation on the sidelines of the COP27 World Climate Summit held in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

This was at a meeting between the Vice President of the Republic Esperança Costa and the Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa.

The meeting also discussed the issue of mobility between the two peoples, within the framework of the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP).

Still on mobility, the two entities addressed the treatment of visas, an area in which Portugal has made progress, within the scope of the CPLP Mobility Framework Agreement.

The said agreement, to which Angola is a party, aims, among other things, at facilitating the issuance of visas for citizens of the Community of Portuguese-Speaking Countries.

Esperança Costa and António Costa also called for strengthening cooperation in the field of industry, with Portugal expressing its intention to increase the presence of its industries in Angola.

In terms of the environment, the Vice-President of the Republic and the Portuguese Prime Minister also envisaged where funding for forest preservation should be channeled.

Meeting with President Filipe Nyusi

Also on Tuesday morning, the Vice-President of the Republic Esperança Costa had courtesy meetings, on the sidelines of COP27, with the Presidents of Mozambique Filipe Nyusi, of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa, and of Botswana Mokgweetsi Masisi.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.