Angola and Portugal Analyse Cooperation

Luanda — Angola and Portugal reviewed Tuesday the status of bilateral cooperation on the sidelines of the COP27 World Climate Summit held in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

This was at a meeting between the Vice President of the Republic Esperança Costa and the Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa.

The meeting also discussed the issue of mobility between the two peoples, within the framework of the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP).

Still on mobility, the two entities addressed the treatment of visas, an area in which Portugal has made progress, within the scope of the CPLP Mobility Framework Agreement.

The said agreement, to which Angola is a party, aims, among other things, at facilitating the issuance of visas for citizens of the Community of Portuguese-Speaking Countries.

Esperança Costa and António Costa also called for strengthening cooperation in the field of industry, with Portugal expressing its intention to increase the presence of its industries in Angola.

In terms of the environment, the Vice-President of the Republic and the Portuguese Prime Minister also envisaged where funding for forest preservation should be channeled.

Meeting with President Filipe Nyusi

Also on Tuesday morning, the Vice-President of the Republic Esperança Costa had courtesy meetings, on the sidelines of COP27, with the Presidents of Mozambique Filipe Nyusi, of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa, and of Botswana Mokgweetsi Masisi.