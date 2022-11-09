Angola/India Turnover Reaches Usd 3 Billion

Luanda — The volume of business between Angola and India is around US$3 billion, said Tuesday in Luanda the Indian ambassador to Angola, Pratibha Parkar.

Parkar was speaking to the press at the end of the meeting with the Speaker of the National Assembly, Carolina Cerqueira.

The diplomat praised the trade relations between the countries, mainly restricted to the oil sector.

The ambassador put at 10% of the oil imports from Angola, stressing that both countries are moving forward with diversification of trade, which has long been driven by the oil partnership.

The two interlocutors also analysed matters of common interest, with particular emphasis on strengthening the framework for cooperation in the parliamentary field.

She hopes that relationship between the two parliaments yields results at the beginning of next year.

The diplomat also reported on the matter related to the Solar Alliance, which has 90 members worldwide.

Angola may also become a member, should the National Assembly approves the document.

The Indian ambassador took advantage to congratulate Carolina Cerqueira on her election to the post of National Assembly Speaker.

India is Angola's third largest trading partner, sharing around 10 percent of the African country's foreign trade.

The Asian country established diplomatic relations with Angola in 1985 and since then has maintained a cordial cooperation.