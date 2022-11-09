Kenya: Dutch Health Sector Players Commence Trade Mission in Kenya

Nairobi — A delegation of Dutch companies in the health sector has commenced a week-long trade mission in the country aimed at boosting trade and investments between Kenya and the Netherlands.

The delegation, which is comprised of 14 Dutch companies, will get a deep dive into the Kenyan healthcare system by interacting with policymakers, companies, and universities, and visiting various hospitals and other healthcare facilities in Nairobi and Kisumu Counties.

Beyond identifying business opportunities in the Life Sciences and Health sector in Kenya, this mission also aims to strengthen public and private sector alliances to achieve the SDG goals on health.

Speaking during the opening ceremony of the week-long activities, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Kenya, H.E Maarten Brouwer, said that there is a great advantage in uniting the competencies between governments and also with various stakeholders in the private and NGO sectors, saying that this will hasten the attainment of the global health goals.

"Life Sciences and Health is one of our Embassy's priority areas; we support the Kenyan government in making healthcare more accessible to Kenyans," said Brouwer.

The Netherlands is an important partner in multilateral forums and is among the leading supporters of the WHO, UNFPA, GAVI, and GFF.

The Netherlands is bilaterally and multilaterally already a strong partner for Kenya in the field of healthcare and now aims to strengthen and deepen this partnership further.

The week-long trade mission will take place in Nairobi and Kisumu counties and will involve various activities and deliberations including field visits, seminars, panel discussions, and business matchmaking sessions between the delegation from the Netherlands and key stakeholders in the Kenyan health sector.