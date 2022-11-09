Kenya Airline Pilot Association Directs KQ Pilots to Resume Work Tomorrow Morning

Nairobi — The Kenya Airline Pilot Association (KALPA) has directed Kenya Airways (KQ) pilots to resume work tomorrow at 6 am, ending a four-day stalemate that has seen planes grounded and flights cancelled.

Speaking to the press after the issuance of the order by Lady Justice Anna Mwaure, advocate Levi Munyeri representing KALPA noted that the legal team will talk to the pilots to comply with the court order.

Even so, Munyeri noted that there are several challenges they have brought to the attention of the court on the pilots' state of mind and whether they can be able to work tomorrow.

"We are going to look at those issues and we will do our best to ensure there is compliance with the court order so that the stalemate can end and the aviation industry in this country can resume normalcy," he said.

He has further emphasized the need for negotiation between the two parties as ordered by the court, a move he opined has been a great challenge as KQ was adamant that it will only engage the pilots once they resume work.

Munyeri further lauded the court for protecting the pilots from intimidation and harassment by the national carrier for taking part in the industrial action.

"And that is a court order that Kenya Airways will not partake in further intimidation of the pilots. They have to come to the table in good faith to negotiate this dispute," he said.

Peter Kimani, an advocate representing KALPA has also reiterated the same noting that the country needs to move forward as the strike has had an impact on its economy.

"We are happy about this order that has given a fairly balanced position on both sides that flights can resume but again, the welfare of the pilots is also protected in the meantime until the court has had a chance to deal with the matter conclusively," said Kimani.

In her ruling, the judge also directed the applicants cited for contempt of court to file their response by Friday stating why they shouldn't be charged.

She further directed KQ not to penalize the pilots but allow them to perform their duties till the case is determined.

The case will be mentioned on November 21 and the parties have been ordered to refrain from prosecuting the matter via the media.

KALPA kicked off an industrial strike on Saturday affecting Kenya Airways operations.

The pilots accused the airline of pilot victimization and harassment as well as unilateral withdrawal of the staff provident fund, non-adherence to Kenya Civil Aviation Regulations, and leadership and governance challenges.