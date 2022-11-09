Kenya: Zimbabwe's Chinhoi, Munyambo Take Day 3 Lead in Limuru Safari Tour

Nairobi — Zimbabwean professionals Robinson Chinhoi and Nyasha Munyambo are leading the second leg of Safari Tour following brilliant displays at the Par -72 Limuru Country Club.

Munyambo fired a decent round of 5 under par 72 to catapult to the summit with only one round to spare.

He now shares the lead with compatriot Chinhoi who shot 4 under par 68. Chinhoi's stunning comeback after a disappointing round one where he posted a disappointing 6 over par 78 has seen Kenyans dip further below the leader board.

The Zimbaweans lead the Limuru leg on 3 under par 213, with the leading Kenyan in position three beinghomeboy John Karichu who shot 3 under par 69 for a gross total of 1 under par 215.

Longtime leader Visitor Mapwanya of Zimbabwe had dipped to sixth following a round of 4 over par 76.

Kenya's Mike Kisia, who alongside Mapwanya dictated round two proceedings on Monday, is now tied for 4thwith compatriot Edwin Mudanyi on 1 over par 217.

The pros will play the last 18 holes of the 72-hole stable competition on Wednesday.

Professional Golfers of Kenya (PGK) Chairman CJ Wangai who is also playing in the event described the Limuru leg competition as "cutthroat".

"We are witnessing stiff opposition from the foreign professionals which goes to show how tough the Safari Tour will be going forward. Kenya's have also given a good account of themselves with Mike Kisia also jointly leading on Day Two," said Wangai.

The Safari Tour season five is being used as a yardstick to ascertain African reginonal players for the DP World Tour Kenya Open Championship.

Over 15 foreign professionals have signed up for the second round of the event which ends on Wednesday.

The Kenya Open will take place in March next year after the conclusion of the Tour which started with Ugandan Open Golf Championship.

A total of 23 pros who made the cut on the event will battle it out for the coveted Limuru stakes.

RESULTS LIMURU COUNTRY CLUB DAY 3 - 8 TH NOV 2022

T1 Nyasha Muyambo (Zim) 213 (-3)

T1 Robson Chinhoi (Zim) 213 (-3)

3 John Karichu 215 (-1)

T4 Edwin Mudanyi 217 (+1)

T4 Mike Kisia 217 (+1)

6 Visitor Mapwanya 220 (+4)

T7 Mutahi Kibugu 221 (+5)

T7 Dennis Maara (AM) 221 (+5)

T9 Dismas Indiza 222 (+6)

T9 Simon Ngige 222 (+6)

T9 C J Wangai 222(+6)