Kenya: President Ruto to Hold Talks With Ramaphosa

9 November 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa is in Nairobi for his first official visit.

President Ramaphosa was received at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) by Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua and Mining Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya

The two-day State visit will enable South Africa to deepen economic, political, cultural, and social relations with Kenya, the leading economy in the East African region.

Ramaphosa will meet his host President William Ruto, who jets back into the country from COP27 in Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt.

Though the visit will provide a platform for both countries to review progress on key areas of bilateral cooperation, the thorny issue of 'harsh' South African Visa policy towards Kenyans is expected to dominate the talks.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.