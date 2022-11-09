Kenya: President Ruto to Hold Talks With Ramaphosa

Nairobi — South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa is in Nairobi for his first official visit.

President Ramaphosa was received at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) by Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua and Mining Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya

The two-day State visit will enable South Africa to deepen economic, political, cultural, and social relations with Kenya, the leading economy in the East African region.

Ramaphosa will meet his host President William Ruto, who jets back into the country from COP27 in Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt.

Though the visit will provide a platform for both countries to review progress on key areas of bilateral cooperation, the thorny issue of 'harsh' South African Visa policy towards Kenyans is expected to dominate the talks.