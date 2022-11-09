Ethiopia: What Warring Parties Agreed On

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has described as "monumental" the signing of a peace agreement between the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), adding that the "commitment to peace remains steadfast."

The 'permanent ceasefire agreement' to end the two-year war in the county's northern region of Tigray was reached on Wednesday, November 2, after 10 days of peace talks in South Africa, at the facilitation of the African Union (AU).

Olusegun Obasanjo, the former Nigerian president and the AU mediator said the agreement was "not the end of the peace process, but the beginning of it."

The peace deal was signed by the Ethiopian government representative and national security advisor Redwan Hussien and Getachew Reda, a spokesperson of the TPLF.

In a joint 12-point statement, published by the national broadcaster FANA, the two parties outlined what will follow the peace deal.

Here are six key highlights:

1. "Silence the guns"

In the statement, both parties said they agreed to "silence the guns." Recognising "the tragic loss of lives and livelihoods," the parties agreed to "leave this chapter of conflict behind and live in peace and harmony."

2. "Ethiopia has only one national defence force"

The two parties agreed to implement a disarmament, demobilisation and reintegration of the TPLF combatants, in consideration of the security situation. Therefore, "Ethiopia has only one national defence force," the statement read.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance Peacekeeping By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

3. Aid deliveries allowed

The agreement will allow the deliveries of humanitarian aid. The statement says the federal government will "enhance its collaboration with humanitarian agencies to continue expediting aid to people in need.

4. Settlement of political differences

The Ethiopia government and the TPLF committed to the implementation of transitional measures, which include "the restoration of constitutional order" in Tigray, a framework for the settlement of political differences and a justice policy framework to ensure truth and reconciliation, among other things.

5. "Stop conflicts and hostile propaganda"

To ensure the implementation of the peace process without delay, both parties committed to stopping "all forms of conflicts and hostile propaganda." They urged Ethiopians in the country and abroad to "stop voices of division and hate, and to mobilize their resources for economic recovery and rehabilitation of social bonds."

6. Public services must resume

The Ethiopian government committed to the restoration of public services and rebuilding the infrastructure in communities affected by the war. "Students must go to school, farmers and pastoralists to their fields and public servants to their offices," the statement said.

Calling for public support for the peace process, the both parties said the agreement was "a new and hopeful chapter in the history of the country."