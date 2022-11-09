Africa: TotalEnergies Confederation Cup - 90 Minutes to Go Before the Group Stage

The second leg of the CAF TotalEnergies Confederation Cup play-offs will be played on Wednesday. At stake for the clubs involved is a place in the group stage.
If Rivers United and Plateau United seem to have more than one foot in the group stage thanks to their score in the first leg, everything remains to be done in the other matches. Tout Puissant Mazembe, who dominated Royal AM at home, will have to prove themselves in South Africa.
Congolese clubs FC Saint Eloi Lupopo and DCMP must capitalise on their away successes in the first leg. The Ivorian duel between SC Gagnoa and ASEC is still promising despite the Mimosas' 2-0 win a week ago.
The defending champions RS Berkane must overcome a one-goal deficit against US Monastir or risk missing out on the group stage. Everything is still to play for between Club Africain and Young Africans, as well as FAR Rabat and Djoliba.
We will therefore know today all the qualifiers for the group stage of the TotalEnergies Confederation Cup 2022-2023. It should also be noted that the date of the draw for the group phase of interclub competitions is known. It will be on November 16 in Cairo, Egypt, from 13:00 (11:00 GMT) for the CAF Confederation Cup and at 14:00 (12:00 GMT) for the CAF Champions League.
Fixtures (Time in GMT)
13h00
Marumo Gallants - Al Ahly Tripoli (0-1)
14h00
CS Sfaxien - ASKO (1-2)
St Eloi Lupopo - RC Kadiogo (1-0)
14h30
Diables Noirs - La Passe (2-0)
15h00
Al Akhdar - Plateau United (1-4)
16h00
Club Africain - Yanga (0-0)
Future - Primeiro Agosto (1-1)
Real Bamako - Royal Leopards (1-1)
SC Gagnoa - ASEC (0-2)
17h00
Pyramids - AS Nigelec (0-1)
Royal AM - TP Mazembe (0-2)
USM Alger - Cape Town City (0-0)
18h00
Motema Pembe - Flambeau du Centre (1-0)
19h00
Al Nasr - Rivers United (0-5)
Berkane - US Monastir (0-1)
FAR Rabat - Djoliba (0-0)