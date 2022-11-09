South Africa: Government Puts Measures in Place to Mitigate Impact of Strike

The Department of Public Service and Administration (DPSA) says government has put measures in place to mitigate the impact of strike action by public servants on Thursday.

This is after public servants affiliated to the Public Service Association (PSA) have indicated to the employer their intention to strike on Thursday.

The department said all provisions related to the management of employees participating in the protected strike shall apply.

"The State, as the employer, calls upon trade unions to return to the bargaining chambers to start negotiations for the 2023/24 financial year in order to conclude the process before the Minister of Finance tables the final budget in February 2023.

"This further demonstrates the department's commitment to re-align the negotiations to government's planning cycle," the DPSA said in a statement.

Having considered the risks of public servants not receiving any salary increases for this financial year if the processes of wage negotiations are not concluded in time for the 2022 MTBPS, as outlined by the Minister of Finance, Acting Public Service and Administration Minister, Thulas Nxesi, said he would implement the last salary offer for public servants, which was tabled at the Public Service Coordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC) after the facilitation process by both trade unions and the employer at the PSCBC.

Nxesi said the implementation of the offer should not be seen as undermining collective bargaining and the processes of the PSCBC.

The Minister indicated that this would be in the interest of public servants and government's planning cycle.

He said he is cognizant of the dispute resolution processes that are already underway at the PSCBC.

DPSA reiterated that government will continue with the current non-pensionable cash allowance until 31 March 2023 for all employees on salary levels 1 to 12, including those covered by the Occupation Specific Dispensation (OSD), employed in the public service, and a 3% pensionable increase for all employees on salary levels 1 to 12, including those covered by the OSD employed in the public service, backdated to 1 April 2022.

According to the department, the date of payment is 17 November 2022.

The department said the implementation of the non-pensionable cash allowance and 3% pensionable increase for members of the Senior Management Service (SMS), with effect from 1 April 2022, will be implemented as soon as the cost of living adjustment (COLA) for non-SMS is concluded.