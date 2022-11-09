South Africa: KZN Commits to Speeding Up Service Delivery in Umsinga

Kwazulu — Natal Premier, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, has announced a number of high impact service delivery projects aimed at improving the lives of communities in uMsinga under uMzinyathi District Municipality.

As part of the Premier's Imbizo, Dube-Ncube -- accompanied by Members of the Executive Council (MECs) -- visited various parts of uMsinga, engaging with stakeholders and assessing the impact of government projects.

During the visit on Tuesday, Dube-Ncube officially opened Main Road P6-3 KwaKopi, which is the only road linking Greytown and Dundee.

Main Road P6-3 was built at a cost of over R127 million and created 427 job opportunities for the local community.

Dube-Ncube also announced that a R204 million state-of-the-art school, which will be equipped with the latest technology to prepare youth for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), will be built in uMsinga next year.

"The construction of the new school will boost the economic activities of Cwaka in Msinga, and create job opportunities for the local communities and business opportunities for Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises (SMMEs)," Dube-Ncube said.

The Premier and MECs engaged with informal traders, who will now be accommodated at trading stalls.

The trading stalls, built by the Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, will have enough capacity to accommodate bulk stocks for informal traders.

"The trading stalls project is consistent with the provincial government's commitment to empower SMMEs and rebuild the economic landscape of townships and previously disadvantaged neighbourhoods in the province," Dube-Ncube said.

The Premier's Imbizo, held in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, July civil unrest and devastating floods in the province, also gave the community an opportunity to engage directly with the Premier and MECs on service delivery issues, economic opportunities and future development plans in the district.

Residents cited their challenges, including lack of proper infrastructure, water and healthcare facilities. They also appealed to the Premier to build an Early Childhood Development Centre for their children.