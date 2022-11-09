Kenya: Nairobi MCAs, Staff Storm Supreme Court to Reclaim Parking Lot They Claim Judiciary Grabbed

9 November 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — Members of the Nairobi County and Assembly and a section of the staff of Wednesday stormed Supreme Court to reclaim a parking lot they allege was taken over by the Judiciary.

The Members and staff led by Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Ken Ng'ondi, Clerk Edward Gichana, Majority leader Peter Imwatok and other leaders marched to the lot which had been closed with a padlock, unlocked it and gained access.

Speaker Ng'ondi speaking shortly after the exercise noted that this parking lot belongs to the Nairobi County Assembly and that going forward members should park their vehicles at the lot.

"This parking lot is a property of the Nairobi County Assembly in line with the Constitution and the Laws of the land. From now henceforth the members will be using this parking lot," Ng'ondi stated.

On his part Clerk Gichana showcased a gazette notice which affirms that this is indeed their parking lot, as it was gazetted by former Speaker Alex Magelo in 2015.

Gichana clarified that the members had temporarily ceased using the parking lot upon the request of the judiciary when they were conducting interviews and also dealing with the Building Bridges Initiative petition.

He said that since then the members haven't been able to utilize their parking as the gate remained closed.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.