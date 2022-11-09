Kenya: Nairobi MCAs, Staff Storm Supreme Court to Reclaim Parking Lot They Claim Judiciary Grabbed

Nairobi — Members of the Nairobi County and Assembly and a section of the staff of Wednesday stormed Supreme Court to reclaim a parking lot they allege was taken over by the Judiciary.

The Members and staff led by Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Ken Ng'ondi, Clerk Edward Gichana, Majority leader Peter Imwatok and other leaders marched to the lot which had been closed with a padlock, unlocked it and gained access.

Speaker Ng'ondi speaking shortly after the exercise noted that this parking lot belongs to the Nairobi County Assembly and that going forward members should park their vehicles at the lot.

"This parking lot is a property of the Nairobi County Assembly in line with the Constitution and the Laws of the land. From now henceforth the members will be using this parking lot," Ng'ondi stated.

On his part Clerk Gichana showcased a gazette notice which affirms that this is indeed their parking lot, as it was gazetted by former Speaker Alex Magelo in 2015.

Gichana clarified that the members had temporarily ceased using the parking lot upon the request of the judiciary when they were conducting interviews and also dealing with the Building Bridges Initiative petition.

He said that since then the members haven't been able to utilize their parking as the gate remained closed.