Kenya: Winnie Odinga, Suleiman Shabal Among 6 EALA Nominees in ODM List

Nairobi — Orange Deocratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga's daughter Winnie Odinga and Mombasa businessman Suleiman Shabal are among six candidates the party's Selection Committee has resolved to support for the East Africa Legislative Assembly sits.

The meeting which was chaired by Deputy Party Leader and former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya also nominated the former legislators Timothy Bosire, Justus Kizito and Mohammed Diriye to the seat.

Beatrice Askul from Turkana is the final nominee of the ODM list.

Kenya has nine seats up for grabs at the East African Legislative Assembly.

Five of the nine will go the Kenya Kwanza coalition while four will go to the Azimio la Umoja coalition.

From the four ODM is expected to have two seats while other affiliate parties; Jubilee and Wiper will each get a seat.