Kenya: Winnie Odinga, Suleiman Shabal Among 6 EALA Nominees in ODM List

9 November 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — Orange Deocratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga's daughter Winnie Odinga and Mombasa businessman Suleiman Shabal are among six candidates the party's Selection Committee has resolved to support for the East Africa Legislative Assembly sits.

The meeting which was chaired by Deputy Party Leader and former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya also nominated the former legislators Timothy Bosire, Justus Kizito and Mohammed Diriye to the seat.

Beatrice Askul from Turkana is the final nominee of the ODM list.

Kenya has nine seats up for grabs at the East African Legislative Assembly.

Five of the nine will go the Kenya Kwanza coalition while four will go to the Azimio la Umoja coalition.

From the four ODM is expected to have two seats while other affiliate parties; Jubilee and Wiper will each get a seat.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.