Kenya: Ramaphosa Gets 21-Gun Salute, Inspects Guard of Honor at State House, Nairobi

9 November 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Visiting South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday received a 21-gun salute at State House, Nairobiahead of talks with President Ruto

Following this, he inspected a guard of honor.

The two-day State visit will enable South Africa to deepen economic, political, cultural, and social relations with Kenya, the leading economy in the East African region.

Though the visit will provide a platform for both countries to review progress on key areas of bilateral cooperation, the thorny issue of 'harsh' South African Visa policy towards Kenyans is expected to dominate the talks.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.