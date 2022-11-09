Kenya: Ramaphosa Gets 21-Gun Salute, Inspects Guard of Honor at State House, Nairobi

Nairobi — Visiting South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday received a 21-gun salute at State House, Nairobiahead of talks with President Ruto

Following this, he inspected a guard of honor.

The two-day State visit will enable South Africa to deepen economic, political, cultural, and social relations with Kenya, the leading economy in the East African region.

Though the visit will provide a platform for both countries to review progress on key areas of bilateral cooperation, the thorny issue of 'harsh' South African Visa policy towards Kenyans is expected to dominate the talks.