South Africa: Eskom Launches Digital Platform for Skills Database

Eskom has announced an online platform in response to what it calls an "overwhelming response" to its call for skilled and experienced persons to support the power utility's turnaround strategy.

The platform enables prospective workers to submit their details directly to Eskom at https://www.eskom.co.za/crowdsource/.

"A digital platform and governance mechanism have been designed and implemented to reap the full benefits of the diversity of skills across the country through the crowdsourcing of these skills into the business.

"Crowdsourcing differs from recruitment, in that it is triggered by specific technical challenges, is not linked to a permanent position, and it targets a talent pool that consists of highly skilled and experienced persons," Eskom said.

Candidates are selected on the following criteria:

Highly skilled electricity generation expert or technical professional (e.g. engineer, power plant operator/controller, artisan, technician).

More than 10 years of related experience.

You are able and willing to support Eskom.

You are willing to transfer your skills and expertise.

"To date, the database includes 238 individuals, with 153 having been shortlisted as potentially active, skilled and willing candidates. Approximately 25 individuals have been selected for the first phase of the crowdsourcing intake. These individuals will commence work between November and December 2022.

"Additional recruitment will take place as and when required by the business to meet specific technical needs. To ensure sustainability and to maximise the impact of these skills, each crowdsourced individual is required to transfer skills to the permanent Eskom team that they will work with," Eskom said.

For more information, email crowdsourcing@eskom.co.za.