Tunisia: Olive Harvest Estimated At 20.000 Tonnes in Monastir

9 November 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The olive picking is still underway in the Monastir governorate, with an estimated harvest of 20.000 tonnes of olives, or 4.000 tonnes of olive oil since the beginning of November, Head of the Plant Production Department Mounira Gharbi told TAP on Wednesday.

The harvest of the 2022-2023 season is "low" posting a 65% drop compared to the region's annual average (57.000 tonnes of olives), data provided by the Local Authority of Agricultural Development show.

This drop is due to to the scarce rainfall recorded during the year, which impacted on the productivity of olive trees, 90% of which are not irrigated in the region, according to the same source.

