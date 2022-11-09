Central Africa: COP27 - HRH Princess Lalla Hasnaa Chairs High-Level Side Event On Combating Climate Change in Congo Basin

Sharm El-Sheikh — Her Royal Highness Princess Lalla Hasnaa, Goodwill Ambassador of the Congo Basin Climate Commission and the Blue Congo Basin Fund, chaired on Wednesday in Sharm el-Sheikh, a high-level Side Event on "Climate finance at the heart of the operationalization of the Congo Basin Climate Commission and the Blue Congo Basin Fund", organized within the framework of the 27th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27).

This high-level meeting was marked by the presence of the ministers of the member countries of the Congo Basin Climate Commission and the ministers of the Climate Commissions of the Sahel region and of the island states, in addition to high-level representatives of international institutional, public and private partners, as well as the Commission's Goodwill Ambassadors.

The Republic of Congo, which chairs the Congo Basin Climate Commission, and the Kingdom of Morocco, Founding Partner of the three African Climate Commissions, participated in the organization of this high-level event.

On this occasion, Her Royal Highness Princess Lalla Hasnaa delivered a speech in which she underlined the strong commitment of Morocco to support the action of the three African Climate Commissions.

"As a Founding Partner Country and, above all, as a staunch African advocate for the region, the Kingdom of Morocco is determined to contribute to the achievement of the objectives set at the First Brazzaville Summit and the concrete actions recommended since," said HRH Princess Lalla Hasnaa, emphasizing the strong commitment of Morocco, at the highest level, to support the strengthening of the other two African Climate Commissions.

For their part, the participants in this meeting reiterated their high appreciation for the constant commitment of HM King Mohammed VI to a strong Africa able to adapt to the effects of global climate change.

They also praised the leadership of president of the Republic of Congo, Denis Sassou Nguesso, and the commendable efforts made to activate the Congo Basin Climate Commission and its financing instrument, the Blue Congo Basin Fund.