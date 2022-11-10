Kenya - Sendy Receives Funding to Grow Business in Four African Countries

Logistics company Sendy says it has received funding of an undisclosed amount to help scale its logistics and fulfillment services in Kenya, Uganda, Nigeria, and Cote d'Ivoire

On November 9, 2022, the logistics company said it had received funding from MOL PLUS, which is the Corporate Venture Capital of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines. With the funding, MOL PLUS joins existing Sendy investors.

The technology company builds easy tech solutions that enable businesses to sell, move goods and get financing.

Through a portfolio of fulfillment services (Direct Fulfillment, Smart Fulfillment, All in one Fulfillment), Sendy provides the easiest way for businesses of any size to move goods, enabling them to drive more efficiency and growth.

For instance, Direct Fulfilment supports businesses that require delivery to consumers. Smart Fulfilment facilitates e-commerce and B2B companies to pick goods, sort, and deliver them to end customers while end-to-end fulfillment is an all-in-one solution that improves the efficiency of online businesses through picking, packing, storage, and shipping their orders.

Commenting on the funding, Mesh Alloys, Founder and CEO of Sendy said that the opportunities to improve logistics and supply chain inefficiencies across Africa are great.

He added that they believe that their financial and operational partnership with MOL PLUS & MOL Logistics would drive a huge impact for the growth of Sendy and its fulfilment network.

It would also benefit the Merchants they serve as they continue to offer more value add and solutions to help them grow and trade more.

"We will work with MOL Logistics to leverage their strengths and expertise in logistics and cross-border fulfillment, to grow our services and network of businesses we serve. " said Alloys.

According to Sendy, MOL Logistics provides integrated logistics and supply chain solutions for businesses across the world. MOL PLUS, a corporate venture capital fund of MOL, invests in high-impact companies around the world that transform business models in ocean shipping business and logistics.

Speaking on the funding, Takuya Sakamoto, Representative of MOL PLUS said that they were very specific in choosing to invest in Sendy because of the solution that they offer, and because they share a common goal.

"We all want to democratise logistics and support businesses in Africa to move their goods reliably and affordably. We look forward to an exciting partnership with Sendy as we forge this joint mission. We endeavour to work with partners with innovative ideas like Sendy through creating synergies and collaborations that will generate value," said Sakamoto.

Expanding opportunities in Africa's budding logistics industry

The coming together of Sendy and MOL paves the way for great synergies that will simplify logistics for business. MOL will partner with Sendy to provide its customers in shipping and freight with additional mid-mile and last-mile services.

Sendy seeks to grow its fulfillment operations in the continent by providing the easiest way for businesses of any size to move goods, enabling them to drive more efficiency and growth. This is in line with its mission, to empower people and businesses by making it easier to trade.

In a related story, Sendy recently partnered with Meta through the Innovation Growth Hub (IGHub) to offer free training for SMEs on how to grow their business.

Through the Meta Boost training program, SMEs, business owners and entrepreneurs will be empowered to position their businesses for growth by advancing their digital skills using Meta's platforms; Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp and Messenger.

The training will provide relevant information and tools to support SMEs and upskill business owners to use data, business insights and digital tools for growth.

"We believe that this partnership with Meta through the IG Hub will provide a platform for businesses to leverage the power of digital platforms for growth. This also speaks to our continued efforts to empower more businesses using our solutions," said Alloys.

SMES will be trained on how to amplify their online presence, target their social media audience, Instagram commerce solutions, write engaging ads, create virtual stores with shops on Facebook and Instagram and much more.

