Somalia: Somali Troops Take Wabho From Al-Shabaab Peacefully

Google Maps / screenshot
A map showing the location (with red pin) of Wabho (Wabxo) in Somalia.
9 November 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Wahbo — A spokesman for Somalia's defense ministry has confirmed the capture of the strategic town of Wabho in Galmudug state from Al-Shabaab.

General Abdullahi Anod told the media in Mogadishu the National Army and locals removed Wabho village in the Galgadud region from Al-Shabaab's hands after 15 years.

Anod said troops also liberated Warhole, Elbore, and Elgorof areas in the same province.

Somali troops are making success in the current operations against Al-Shabaab in central regions, mainly in Hiran, where dozens of villages were recaptured since September.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.