Somalia: Somali Troops Take Wabho From Al-Shabaab Peacefully

A map showing the location (with red pin) of Wabho (Wabxo) in Somalia.

Wahbo — A spokesman for Somalia's defense ministry has confirmed the capture of the strategic town of Wabho in Galmudug state from Al-Shabaab.

General Abdullahi Anod told the media in Mogadishu the National Army and locals removed Wabho village in the Galgadud region from Al-Shabaab's hands after 15 years.

Anod said troops also liberated Warhole, Elbore, and Elgorof areas in the same province.

Somali troops are making success in the current operations against Al-Shabaab in central regions, mainly in Hiran, where dozens of villages were recaptured since September.