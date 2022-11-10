Somalia: Somali Troops Take Wabho From Al-Shabaab Peacefully

Wahbo — A spokesman for Somalia's defense ministry has confirmed the capture of the strategic town of Wabho in Galmudug state from Al-Shabaab.
General Abdullahi Anod told the media in Mogadishu the National Army and locals removed Wabho village in the Galgadud region from Al-Shabaab's hands after 15 years.
Anod said troops also liberated Warhole, Elbore, and Elgorof areas in the same province.
Somali troops are making success in the current operations against Al-Shabaab in central regions, mainly in Hiran, where dozens of villages were recaptured since September.