Kenya Hosts Pan African Medical Neurosurgery Conference

Nairobi — Kenya on Wednesday played host to the Continental Association of African Neurological Societies (CAANS) Congress, a three day immersion that brings together neurosurgeons from the continent.

The 4th edition of the conference has been organized in collaboration with the Neurological Society of Kenya (NSK) and the East African Association Neurological Society (EAANS).

Speaking during the opening ceremony the congress president Edwin Mogere hailed the convention saying it will offer participants an opportunity to tap in knowledge from seasoned practitioners and keep tabs with the latest in the world of brain surgery.

"In the pre conference phase we've had a spine course, up surgeon course, brain cardivalic dissection course. Attendees in the coming days will be able to get hands-on knowledge from renowned names in neurosurgery." said Mogere.

Mogere further urged fresh entrants into the neuro field to take advantage of the congress to learn from their more experienced peers.

"We have devoted 75 % of resources to facilitate the presence and full participation of resident surgeons. We believe that by interacting with the very best , upcoming surgeons will catch the excellence bug as they advance in their careers." he said.

Seasoned surgeon and Kenyatta University lecturer Prof. Nimrod Mwangombe who presented on 'The Status of Neurosurgery in Africa' decried the low number of surgeons in sub saharan countries vis-a- a-vis the region's population.

The don called on governments to invest more in training and properly equip surgeons to fill the current gap.

" The number of neurosurgeons is quite low. We have 1 neurosurgeon per 2 million people in Sub- Saharan Africa. We have a deficit of upto 4000 neurosurgeons. African countries need to chun out 600 - 1200 per year to meet its needs by 2030" noted Prof. Nimrod.

He also stressed the importance of ensuring staff enabling brain surgeries such as nurses and theatre technicians are adequately trained to ensure smooth working.

The conference which is being held on a hybrid format run until November 11, 2022.