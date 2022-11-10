Kenyan Avocados Gain Prominence in China's Import Fair

opinion

The 5th China International Import Expo (CIIE) is set to conclude in the Chinese city of Shanghai on November 10. Since inception of the event in 2018, the world's largest import fair has provided a big opportunity for companies from developing countries to export their products to the Chinese market. Because of its central role in promoting China's continued integration into the global economy, CIIE has received much attention from Africa, with participation from the continent increasing over the years.

Among the Kenyan products on display at the CIIE are the organically produced avocados. Kenya sealed a deal with China for fresh avocado export to Beijing, becoming the African country to do so. The reception of Kenyan avocados in China has been very positive with Nairobi now aiming to export 100, 000 tonnes of the commodity every year.

Since August this year, Kenyan producers have managed to export 200 tonnes of avocados to the largest consumer market, raising prospects for farmers based on higher returns compared to the local market. In addition, Kenya is also pushing entry of other produce such as coffee and tea into Chinese market.

Kenya's cooperation with China in the agricultural sector has the potential tom uplift millions of households out of poverty, given that smallholder farming is actually the main anchor of Kenya's economy. Avocado farming is now becoming widespread even in regions of the country that were not growing the crops previously.

Through the CIIE, developing countries also have opportunity to attract investments through business matchmaking. Investors from around the world often gather in China for the annual event to scout for bankable business ideas and products making the expo a global public good.

On the sidelines of this year's CIIE, Kenya's envoy to

China Muthoni Gichohi facilitated a trade deal between Greechain IST & Shanghai Mopai Catering Mgt Co that will see export of one million pieces of Kenyan avocados into the Chinese market monthly.

In a spirit of enhancing access of products from poor countries into the Chinese market, the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council has announced that China will grant zero-tariff treatment to 98 percent of taxable items originating in 10 least-developed countries effective December 1, 2022.

The gesture, according to Chinese officials will be extended to other developing economies, a move that will significantly break the existing market and economic barriers to products' entry into China. Such measures give life to China's efforts to build a community of shared future for mankind through high quality and inclusive development.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Agribusiness Asia, Australia, and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

With special emphasis on developing countries from Asia, Africa and Latin America under key sectors such as agriculture and food; consumer products as well as services, the 2022 CIIE is proving a good platform to promote food security, ecommerce and manufacturing - all important pillars in supporting global economic recovering from the Covid-19 global health crisis.

As Chinese leader Xi Jinping noted in his message to CIIE participants, openness is an important component of promoting global cooperation. China is blazing the trail as opportunity creator for all countries through platforms like the import fair. Working together with African countries through the green lanes initiative announced during the last Forum on China Africa Cooperation, China is embracing African agricultural produce.

From Kenyan avocados, Ethiopian coffee, Rwandan chilli to South African grapes, agriculture partnership promises to promote industrialization, food security, technology transfer and investments flows between China and Africa.

The writer is a scholar of international relations with a focus on China-Africa cooperation.