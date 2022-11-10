Sudan: Renewed Tension After Farmer Bludgeoned to Death in Sudan's Blue Nile Region

El Roseires — The murder of 60-year-old farmer Malik Yahya near El Roseires in the Blue Nile region on Sunday evening, has reignited tensions in the area, which has seen extensive tribal and inter-communal clashes over the past weeks. A relative of the victim told Radio Dabanga that Yahya dies after an unknown person beat him over the head with a stick.

A report of the killing was filed at the police of El Roseires. Listeners told Radio Dabanga from the town that the area witnessed tension following the killing of the farmer, though his relatives did not accuse any tribe or party.

On Monday, the Governor of the Blue Nile region*, Gen Ahmed El Omda, issued an emergency order banning public gatherings, closing roads, and publishing hate speech.

People living in Medina 3 3 in Wad El Mahi confirmed the calm situation following the deployment of army and Rapid Support Forces in the area, noting at the same time the deteriorating health conditions and the lack of services.

Ahmed Osman told Radio Dabanga that the area is short of clean drinking water, in addition to medics and medicines. He also complained about frequent power cuts.

He referred to the spread of malaria and infections among the displaced women and children, and said that they had not received any food or shelter aid, except for 350 cartons of relief items for 1,600 homes.

Ramadan Yasin, Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid (HAC) in Blue Nile region said that the security committee is continuing the necessary measures to open schools. The said that the region's media partners developed a plan to combat hate speech.

He explained to Radio Dabanga that international and national organisations provided the shelters for the displaced in Ed Damazin and El Roseires with foodstuffs, shelter, child protection and other items, stressing that the displaced need more services so that students can return to school.

HAC plans to visit Medina 5, 6, 9 and Belgawa to conduct surveys among the people affected by the recent violence.

* On August 8, Gen Ahmed El Omda, Governor of the Blue Nile Region (formerly Blue Nile state), issued a number of decrees based on the Constitutional Document that was amended following the signing of the Juba Peace Agreement in 2020. The decrees changed the names of the seven former localities of Ed Damazin, El Roseires, Wad El Mahi, Bau, Geisan, El Tadamon, and Kurmuk to 'governorates'.

According to an analysis published by the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA) last year, the Blue Nile and [South and West] Kordofan Agreement incorporated in the 2020 Juba Peace Agreement grants autonomy to these states and does not specifically provide that they should become a region.